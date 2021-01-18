‘The Office’ Maintains Stream Share After Move to Peacock

The Office, the most popular show in streaming, increased viewing as it moved from Netflix to Peacock and is maintaining its share of streaming two weeks after the transfer, according to data from Reelgood.

Netflix subscribers, aware that the show would be leaving, increased their viewing of the former NBC sitcom leading up to Jan 1. Viewing continued to rise from Jan. 1 to Jan. 7 on NBCU's Peacock, reaching a peak 9.2% share.

The Office was the No. 1 show on Reelgood's list of the top 100 most-watched TV shows for that week, beating out Netflix’s Bridgerton and The Mandalorian on Disney Plus.

Since then, viewing has fallen but is still well above the rates it had on Netflix mid-way through December, according to Reelgood.

“The level of viewing activity for The Office seems to have slowed to more sustainable levels, but it's good news for NBC that the series seems to be living up to its potential for now,” Reelgood said.

Peacock appears to be getting a boost from Michael Scott and company. The number of users with Peacock Free selected as one of their subscription services via Reelgood grew by 17% during the week of Jan. 8 vs the week of Dec. 25. The number of Reelgood users with Peacock Premium as a streaming service grew by 5% within the same timeframe.