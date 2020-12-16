‘The Office’ Departs Netflix as Streaming Service’s Most Popular Show of 2021

In the bowels of a database in Los Gatos, Calif. lies a definitive ranking of the most viewed shows on Netflix so far this year.

The rest of us have to rely on our own methodologies.

For its part, streaming service aggregation platform provider Reelgood tallied up each and every “Top 10 in the U.S.” ranking Netflix published from Feb. 27 - Dec. 9. The Office finished No.1 with a bullet, appearing on the list 178 times.

The only show to come close is kids seriesd CoComelon, which appeared in the rankings 104 times.

Notably, Nielsen, which started in the late summer publishing a weekly third-party ranker of the top SVOD titles based on total viewing minutes, seems to concur, with The Office consistently ranked among the top shows each week.

Regrettably for Netflix, on Jan. 1, The Office starts streaming exclusively on Peacock, which paid $500 million to acquire those rights.