Is 'The Office' Now Driving Peacock's Business Model?

How foundational is The Office to Peacock?

Let’s just say that the streaming service’s entire pricing model seems based on this hit show, which migrated from Netflix to Peacock after NBCUniversal paid $500 million to spirt away exclusive streaming rights.

As the Peacock ad shows below, users of the free, ad-supported iteration get to watch seasons 1 and 2 of The Office, which was a top five asset on Netflix up until Dec. 31, when it left the platform.

Subscribers to Peacock’s $4.99-a-month tier, meanwhile, get to “unlock” all nine seasons and 201 episodes of The Office, with limited ads. And those who pony up for the $9.99 “premium” version get the entire Office kingdom without commercials.