The CW Shares Summer Show Start Dates

The CW has shared its summer programming plans, including premiere dates, which include Zac Efron travel show Down to Earth starting July 18 and FBoy Island premiering August 3.

Canadian drama Family Law, with Jewel Staite and Victor Garber, starts season two July 7, followed by the dysfunctional comedy-drama Moonshine, from Sheri Elwood.

Greatest Geek Year Ever: 1982 premieres Saturday, July 8.

Travel show Down to Earth with Zac Efron starts Tuesday, July 18, followed by Fantastic Friends with James and Oliver Phelps. The latter is a magic-themed travel show, with the Phelps twins having played the Weasley twins in the Harry Potter film franchise.

Comedy Son of a Critch, based on a memoir from Mark Critch, debuts with back-to-back episodes Monday, July 24, followed by back-to-back Children Ruin Everything episodes. The latter is a Canadian comedy about becoming a parent.

Andrew Phung comedy Run the Burbs premieres Monday, July 31, and season two of Australian comedy-drama Bump, with a pregnant teen at the center, begins the same day.

FBoy Island, a competition series hosted by Nikki Glaser, premieres Thursday, August 3.

Great Chocolate Showdown starts season four Saturday, August 5, followed by back to back episodes of extreme cooking show Recipe For Disaster.

The CW earlier said that new acquisition Inside the NFL starts on the network September 5.