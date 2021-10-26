Telemundo Develops Storytelling Guide for Latina Characters

NBCUniversal’s Telemundo unit said that, working with the #SeeHer movement, it has developed a storytelling guide for Latina characters.

The #WriteHerRight guide will give brands and content creators a lens to apply to help Hispanic women see themselves accurately reflected in programming and advertising.

“P&G and its brands are deeply committed to powering progress for the Hispanic community every day and the content we develop and support must feature characters with whom Latinas can identify,” said Marc Pritchard, chief brand officer, Procter & Gamble and co-chair of SeeHer, which is backed by the Association of National Advertisers. “We see a lot more diversity in ads and programs today, but we need to ensure that Latinas are accurately portrayed in a real, respectful and genuine way that truly reflects who they are.”

The #WriteHerRight guide builds on SeeHer’s efforts to improve representation for women of diverse backgrounds, seeking to both raise awareness of the complex storytelling needed across Latina characters and provide creative teams with thoughtful ways to reflect Hispanic women more accurately.

Also: Telemundo Launches Streaming Division That Will Feed Peacock

“We’re thrilled to support the ANA in developing this very important tool,” said Mónica Gil, executive VP, chief administrative and marketing officer for NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. “Nearly one in five women in the U.S. are Latinas influencing a large part of the $1.9 trillion in Hispanic consumers’ purchasing power, so it is important for brands and content creators to connect with them authentically and accurately to fuel their businesses’ growth.”

The Latina characters guide is being unveiled Tuesday at the 2021 ANA Multicultural Marketing and Diversity Conference. It provides a checklist of questions that help ensure that writers and producers have thought through their Latina characters.