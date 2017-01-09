Nielsen Executive Gil Joins NBCU Telemundo Enterprises

Monica Gil has been named executive VP of corporate affairs for NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises.

She will oversee corporate communications, government relations and community relations, reporting to Cesar Conde, chairman of NBCUniversal International Group and NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises.

Gil has been senior VP and general manager of multicultural growth for Nielsen, where she was the "highest-ranking" Latina NBCU points out.

NBCU also points out that it will be a homecoming for the exec, since she was once director of public affairs and community outreach for KVEA, the Telemundo station in Los Angeles.