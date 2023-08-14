TCM To Pay Tribute to Film Director William Friedkin
Network to air two-night tribute featuring Friedkin films ‘The Exorcist,’ ‘The French Connection’
TCM will celebrate the career of legendary film director William Friedkin with a two-night airing of the director’s most popular and successful films.
TCM will dedicate its September 14 and November 26 primetime lineups to movies directed by Friedkin, who died August 7 from heart failure and pneumonia at the age of 87. Friedkin won an Academy Award for best director for his 1971 film The French Connection and is also known for directing the iconic 1973 horror film The Exorcist.
TCM’s September 14 lineup will feature The French Connection, as well as Friedkin’s 1985 film To Live and Die in L.A. and his 1970’s feature The Boys in the Band.
On November 26, TCM will air its documentary Friedkin Uncut featuring an interview with the director, followed by The Exorcist, according to the network.
R. Thomas Umstead
