Tastemade Adds Whip Media’s Tracking to Streaming Recipe
Whip maps viewing data for digital linear networks across platforms
Whip Media said it has been engaged by digital lifestyle programmer Tastemade to track the performance of its free ad supported streaming television networks.
Whip said its platform provides title-level performance data for networks across platforms, enabling them to make better programming and content acquisition decisions.
“As we rapidly expand our global distribution footprint, we’re excited to work with Whip Media to deepen our understanding of how viewers engage with our content across multiple platforms,” said Jay Holzer, head of programming, Tastemade Streaming Network.
Whip Media’s platform maps networks' performance data to both their linear schedule and internal metadata, tracking performance automatically.
“We applaud Tastemade, a truly data-forward modern media company and streaming network, for bringing more visibility to the industry and FAST networks to drive innovation in their businesses,” said Carol Hanley, chief revenue and strategy officer of Whip Media. “This partnership will help Tastemade to leverage the power of their data to drive revenue and share their premium original lifestyle programming with more audiences."
