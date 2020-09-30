Tastemade en Español Served Up on Roku Channel in U.S.

Tastemade said that Tastemade en Español, its first Spanish language streaming channel, launched on the Roku Channel.

Tastemade en Español will also be coming to Vizio SmartCast and Xumo in the coming weeks.

After launch the U.S. Tastemade en Español will roll out to markets in Latin America later this year.

"We are beyond excited to bring rich and inclusive Spanish-language lifestyle programming to U.S. viewers for the first time through the Tastemade en Español streaming TV channel,” said Celia Kakitani, head of LATAM, sales & brand partnerships at Tastemade.

“As the premiere destination for inspiring lifestyle series and documentaries, Tastemade is delighted to serve our Spanish-speaking audience in the U.S. with premium programming in their local language,” Kakitani said. “We have received an overwhelming response from partners, including Walt Disney World, about the launch, and look forward to working with them to bring high-quality content to viewers at home.”

Tastemade en Español features hundreds of hours of lifestyle programming, including: ArgenMex , Basta de Delivery , BFF , Colombiajeros , Comida Picante , Cook & Laucha 2X1 , De Gira , Feli de Primera , Mini Cocina , Mora y Bondi , Nash en India , Nómade , Patagonia Viva , Play With Your Food , Recreo Dulce , Sofi en Buenos Aires , Sofi en España , Tefi en Casa , and Vegánico , plus the Bandalos Chinos , Berlina and Fuego ,

“At Roku, choice, value, and simplicity are at our core and we strive to deliver a great streaming experience to as many people as possible,” said Ashley Hovey, director of AVOD growth, at Roku. “We know there is a healthy consumer appetite for free, ad-supported Spanish-language entertainment. We’re very excited to be working with Tastemade en Español, bringing its vast library to The Roku Channel and delivering a streaming experience our users want and love.”