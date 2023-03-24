Tamron Hall Investigates Women in Skate Sports for ABC Stations

Tamron Hall hosts the special Our America: Women on a Roll on the ABC Owned Television Stations and ABC Localish starting March 25 and continuing over the next week. The special, part of Women’s History Month, looks at skating sports, including skateboarding and roller derby, and the strides women have taken in them.

“From an 11-year-old ‘shredding’ in Philadelphia to a skating rink in Texas breaking down barriers, women are riding fearlessly into sports once dominated by men,” goes the ABC Owned Stations description. “Women on a Roll highlights diverse women and girls who are making a difference in their neighborhoods by uplifting and defining skate culture. From feminists fighting elbow-to-elbow on a roller derby flat track to a mother-and-daughter duo reshaping their community one rink at a time, these local skate icons share their inspiring stories, impart the lessons they’ve learned, and demonstrate how anyone can do anything with determination and perseverance–especially when one is on eight wheels.”

Hall hosts syndicated daytime show Tamron Hall and Someone They Knew With Tamron Hall on Court TV.

The skate special airs on KTRK Houston, KABC Los Angeles, KGO San Francisco and KFSN Fresno, California, on Saturday, March 25. It’s on WLS Chicago March 26 and ABC Localish March 27. WABC New York, WPVI Philadelphia and WTVD Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, air it on Sunday, April 2.

Our America specials on the ABC-owned stations have included Mission Montford Point, about the first Black men to join the Marines, and Indigenous and Urban, about Indigenous life off the reservations. ■