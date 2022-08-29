ABC Owned Stations to Run Special on Black Marines
‘Our America: Mission Montford Point’ debuts September 20
ABC Owned Television Stations debuts news special Our America: Mission Montford Point, which looks at the first Black men to serve in the U.S. Marine Corps, September 20. The trailer was shared August 26, on the 80th anniversary of the first Montford Point Marines setting foot on the base, named for the segregated section of Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.
The one-hour special will air on the owned stations, including WABC New York and KABC Los Angeles, and will stream on apps across Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku and Hulu.
Our America chronicles the history of the Montford Point Marines and highlights individuals who have committed their lives to finding these Marines and their descendants, in an effort to honor them with the Congressional Gold Medal that the men earned collectively in 2012. An estimated 2,000 soldiers have received the medal, according to ABC Owned Television Stations, leaving around 18,000 who are still due.
“The legacy of the Montford Point Marines has been a largely hidden story and it is our responsibility to amplify the voices of these heroes while attempting to right a historic wrong,” said ABC Owned Television Stations Race & Culture executive producer Porsha Grant. “We hope this news special will encourage the audience to not only embrace the Marines’ contributions but also to be inspired by the strength it took to serve and love a nation that did not always love them back.”
Other Our America projects in the group include Our America: Black Freedom and Our America: Indigenous and Urban. ■
