ABC Owned Stations Premiere ‘Our America: Indigenous and Urban’

ABC Owned Television Stations premieres special Our America: Indigenous and Urban on the group’s connected TV apps November 17. Executive produced by Porsha Grant, Nzinga Blake and Mariel Myers, the station group’s race and culture leads, the special is “an episodic visual journal of Indigenous life off the reservations, offering a more authentic view of their lives in urban America,” according to ABC Owned Stations.

Approximately 70% of Indigenous people live outside of reservations, ABC Owned Stations noted. The group says Indigenous people are underrepresented in the media. “Our America: Indigenous and Urban shows viewers the beauty and complexity as they embrace their rich heritage and preserve the traditions of what it means to be Indigenous,” said ABC Owned Stations.

The special sees KTRK Houston reporter Charly Edsitty return to her childhood home in the Navajo Nation Indian Reservation; Quentin Fuller, a police officer in suburban Philadelphia, passing on the traditions and customs of his Seminole heritage; and Sutton Cole King, who founded the Urban Indigenous Collective (UIC), talking about her work.

The special will stream on the apps of WABC New York, KABC Los Angeles, WLS Chicago, WPVI Philadelphia, KGO San Francisco, KTRK Houston, WTVD Raleigh-Durham and KFSN Fresno, and on connected TV Apps on Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.

Viewers in each market will also see news coverage related to Indigenous people.

A previous Our America special looked at racial equity in U.S. cities.