Jim Gardner, WPVI Philadelphia Anchor, Sets Retirement

Longtime WPVI Philadelphia anchor Jim Gardner has announced he will retire at the end of 2022. On November 10, Gardner shared that he will continue to anchor the 6 p.m. news, with sports anchor Ducis Rodgers and meteorologist Cecily Tynan, but will step back from the 11 p.m. telecast in early January.

Gardner has been the station’s 6 and 11 p.m. anchor since 1977. He joined WPVI in 1976.

“For many of us, Jim is the last news voice we hear before ending our day,” said Bernie Prazenica, WPVI president and general manager. “He has guided us through the good and the bad with calm confidence for more than 40 years, often reassuring us that tomorrow will bring a better day. His presence will be missed by our viewers and by all of us at 6abc. Thankfully, we have another year with him during the 6 p.m. newscast, and we look forward to his continued presence and leadership.”

Gardner began his television career at WKBW Buffalo.

“It’s hard to imagine that I have had the opportunity to spend a professional lifetime with colleagues so committed, resourceful and wonderful. They have taught me so much about television journalism and about myself. I am profoundly grateful,” said Gardner. “I have spent most of my adult life at Action News, and many of our viewers have grown up and experienced life along with me and the on-air team I’ve worked side-by-side with. I’ve been blessed to raise a family here and to be a member of this community over the past 45 years. I feel I have a special relationship with our viewers and the communities we serve, and I plan to continue to enjoy every minute with them over the next year.”

WPVI is owned by ABC.

David Murphy, longtime meteorologist at WPVI Philadelphia, retired in September.