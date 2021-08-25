David Murphy, WPVI Philadelphia Meteorologist, Sets Retirement

David Murphy, longtime meteorologist at WPVI Philadelphia, will retire Sept. 7. He joined Action News in 1990 as a general assignment reporter and became a meteorologist in 2004. Murphy has been the weekday morning meteorologist for the WPVI morning and noon news for the past 17 years.

“David Murphy has been part of the bedrock of Action News for decades, and his many contributions have been extremely important to our success as the leader in news and weather in the Delaware Valley,” said Bernie Prazenica, WPVI president and general manager. “However, the best contribution David has made is to show all of us how a true gentleman conducts himself on and off the air. We will miss David as a colleague and friend, and wish him and his family all the best.”

WPVI is part of ABC Owned Television Stations.

“I was lucky enough to work at several great TV stations early in my career, but the entire time, my wife and I couldn’t stop thinking about coming home to Philadelphia,” said Murphy. “Channel 6 was the only station I seriously pursued. I knew this was the newscast everybody watched, and I wanted to have a lengthy career at the station.”

A graduate of Temple University, Murphy has also worked at WJZ and WMAR in Baltimore, WNEP in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and WFMZ Allentown.

“From news reporting to weather, it’s been a blast,” Murphy added. “The icing on the cake was being a part of such a talented, tight-knit morning anchor team with Matt [O’Donnell], Tam [Tamala Edwards], Karen [Rogers] and traffic reporter Matt Pellman, who have kept me laughing for the past 17 years and have joined me in serving our amazing Action News viewers, who I will also miss! But after 37 years in broadcasting, I have decided that I am an excellent candidate to exit from working life.”