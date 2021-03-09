Syndication Ratings: ‘Dr. Phil’ Returns to Talk Lead

Dr. Phil returned to the top of the chat pack in the week ended Feb. 28 with a 1.9 live plus same day household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, even though the daily talker fell 5% for the week.

The CBS Media Ventures talk show, starring Dr. Phil McGraw, had been in second place or tied with Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan for first for 15 weeks.

For its part, Live, starring Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, lost 10% to a 1.8.

Third place in talk was a four-way tie between NBCUniversal’s Maury, Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres, Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams and NBCU’s sophomore Kelly Clarkson with all four shows coming in at a 1.0. Maury and Ellen were both down 10% while Kelly and Wendy were flat.

Disney’s sophomore Tamron Hall held steady at a 0.9.

CMV’s Rachael Ray and NBCU’s Steve Wilkos tied at a 0.8 with Rachael declining 20% and Wilkos decreasing 11%. Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz lost 13% to a 0.7.

CMV’s rookie Drew Barrymore stayed at a 0.6 for the second straight week. Warner Bros.’ The Real remained at a 0.4. CMV’s The Doctors descended 33% to a 0.2, tying NBCU’s out-of-production syndicated run of Jerry Springer, which held steady.

The top game shows were tightly packed and slightly off with CMV’s leader Jeopardy!, with the first week of hosting by executive producer Mike Richards, dipping 3% to a 5.9. Stablemate Wheel of Fortune slipped 2% to a 5.8, while Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud fell 4% to a 5.7.

Fox’s 25 Words or Less, starring and executive produced by Meredith Vieira, held at a 0.8. Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask fell back 20% to a 0.4.

Disney’s internet video series RightThisMinute remained at a 0.7.

CMV’s court leader Judge Judy declined 3% to a 5.7, tying Feud. CMV’s Hot Bench held at a 1.8, tying Live for third place in daytime behind Judy and Phil.

Warner Bros.’ People’s Court dropped 9% to a 1.0, while Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis moved down 13% to a 0.7. NBCU’s sophomore court Judge Jerry tied Fox’s Divorce Court, with both shows steady at a 0.7. Trifecta’s Protection Court, which is in repeats until it can return to production once the pandemic has passed, stayed at a 0.3 all.

CMV’s Entertainment Tonight and Inside Edition tied at the top of the magazines with ET unchanged and Inside Edition down 8% to a 2.4. NBCU’s Access Hollywood held back 9% to a 1.0. Warner Bros.’ TMZ decreased 11% to a 0.8. Warner Bros.’ Extra eased 13% to a 0.7, tying CMV’s DailyMailTV, which stayed put. Fox’s Dish Nation remained at a 0.3.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory stayed at a 2.7 to lead the off-network sitcoms. Disney’s Last Man Standing sat back 5% to a 1.8, while Disney’s Modern Family held at a 1.1. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men lost 9% to a 1.0, tying Disney’s Family Guy, which added 10% and was the lone off-net sitcom to improve for the week. SPT’s The Goldbergs gave back 10% to a 0.9. SPT’s Seinfeld and Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly and 2 Broke Girls all were flat at a 0.8. Warner Bros.’ Mom and Disney’s Black-ish stayed put at a 0.7.