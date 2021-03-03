Syndication Ratings: ‘Live,’ ‘Phil’ Tie for Talk Lead

'Live' co-host Kelly Ripa does cooking segment on how to use pressure cookers.

Live with Kelly and Ryan and Dr. Phil tied for the talk lead at a 2.0 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, in the week ended Feb. 21.

Disney’s Live, which has been in the talk lead for 13 straight weeks including two ties, improved 11%, while CBS Media Ventures’ Phil shot up 43%. That was Live’s best number since late 2020, and Phil’s best in 13 weeks.

Syndicated shows in general rebounded with several soaring to multi-week highs after weeks of down ratings in the face of constant news preemptions for the inauguration and former President Trump’s second impeachment trial. Shows managed to move up in the face of coverage of extreme winter weather in the South, and the electrical grid failure in the entire state of Texas.

NBCUniversal’s Maury moved up 22% to a 1.1 to tie Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres, which added 10% for third place among the talkers.

CMV’s Rachael Ray, NBCU’s sophomore Kelly Clarkson and Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams were in a three-way tie at a 1.0, with all three shows up 11% and Rachael notching a 37-week high.

Disney’s sophomore Tamron Hall and NBCU’s Steve Wilkos tied at a 0.9 with both shows improving 13% and Tamron hitting a seven-week high.

Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz surged 33% to a 0.8. Warner Bros.’ The Real remained at a 0.4. CMV’s The Doctors improved 50% to a 0.3, up one-tenth of a ratings point. NBCU’s syndication version of the out-of-production Jerry Springer held at its series-low 0.2.

CMV’s rookie Drew Barrymore climbed 20% to a 0.6, its highest rating in 16 weeks.

CMV’s Jeopardy! in the last week of Ken Jennings’ run as guest host, took over the syndication and game lead with a 9% jump to a 6.1. Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud and CMV’s Wheel of Fortune tied CMV’s Judge Judy for second place in overall syndication with all three shows at a 5.9. Feud improved 5%, while Wheel upticked 2% and Judy jumped 23%.

Fox’s 25 Words or Less was flat at a 0.8. Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask moved up 25% to a 0.5.

Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute was unchanged at a 0.7.

Following Judge Judy, CMV’s Hot Bench remained at a 1.8. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court advanced 10% to a 1.1, while Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis moved up 14% to a 0.8. NBCU’s sophomore Judge Jerry jumped 17% to a 0.7, tying Fox’s unchanged Divorce Court. Trifecta’s Protection Court, which is currently in repeats but plans to return to original production once the pandemic passes, moved up 50%, or one-tenth of a ratings point, to a 0.3.

CMV’s Inside Edition returned to the magazine lead, climbing 18% to a 2.6. That was followed by sister show Entertainment Tonight was unchanged at a 2.4. NBCU’s Access Hollywood increased 22% to a 1.1. Warner Bros.’ TMZ improved 13% to a 0.9, followed by Warner Bros.’ Extra, which added 14% to a 0.8 and CMV’s DailyMailTV, which gained 17% to a 0.7. Fox’s Dish Nation remained at a 0.3.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory led the off-network sitcoms at an unchanged 2.7. That was followed by Disney’s Last Man Standing, which was steady at a 1.9. Disney’s Modern Family gave back 8% to a 1.1, tying Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men, which grew 10%. SPT’s The Goldbergs remained at a 1.0, while Disney’s Family Guy held at a 0.9. SPT’s Seinfeld retreated 11% to a 0.8, landing in a three-way tie with Warner Bros.’ unchanged Mike & Molly and 2 Broke Girls. Warner Bros.’ Mom was steady at a 0.7, tying Disney’s Black-ish, which boomed 17%.