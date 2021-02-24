Syndication Ratings: ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Takes Spin at Top of Games

Wheel of Fortune leap-frogged its sibling series, Jeopardy!, to spin to the top of syndication at an unchanged 5.8 live plus same day household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, in the week ended Feb. 14.

CBS Media Ventures' Jeopardy! and Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud tied for second place at 5.6 with Jeopardy! down 8% and Feud up 2%.

Fox’s 25 Words or Less, executive produced and starring Meredith Vieira, was unchanged at a 0.8, while Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask fell 20% to a 0.4.

Disney’s internet video series RightThisMinute remained at a 0.7 for the eighth time in 11 weeks.

It was a challenging week for most daytime shows thanks to preemptions due to coverage of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald J. Trump with some shows only counting one day of the week in their weekly ratings averages.

That said, Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan stayed on top of the talkers for the 12th straight week, including two dies, declining 10% to a 1.8.

CMV’s Dr. Phil stayed in second place and, hammered by preemptions for impeachment coverage, fell 26% to a 1.4.

In third place, Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres was flat at a 1.0. NBCUniversal’s sophomore Kelly Clarkson, CMV’s Rachael Ray, Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Willams all were steady at a 0.9, tying NBCU's Maury, which fell 18% to make it a four-way tie for fourth.

Disney’s sophomore talker Tamron Hall and NBCU’s Steve Wilkos were both unchanged at a 0.8.

Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz tumbled 14% to a 0.6, while CMV’s rookie talker Drew Barrymore remained at a 0.5 and Warner Bros.’ The Real was unchanged at a 0.4. CMV’s The Doctors fell 33% to a 0.2, tying NBCU’s out-of-production syndicated run of Jerry Springer, which was unchanged at its series low.

CMV’s Judge Judy led the courts despite dipping 16% to a 4.8, largely due to impeachment preemptions. CMV’s Hot Bench was unchanged at a 1.8, landing in third place in daytime behind Judy and Live.

Warner Bros.’ People’s Court remained stable at a 1.0. Warner Bros’ Judge Mathis and Fox’s Divorce Court tied at a 0.7, with Mathis moving back 13% and Divorce Court staying put. NBCU’s sophomore Judge Jerry slipped 14% to a 0.6, while repeats of Trifecta’s Protection Court fell back 33% to a 0.2.

CMV’s Entertainment Tonight improved 4% to take over the magazine lead at a 2.4, while sister show Inside Edition fell back 8% to a second place 2.2.

In third place, NBCU’s Access Hollywood retreated 10% to a 0.9. Warner Bros.’ TMZ backed off 11% to a 0.8. Warner Bros.’ Extra held steady at a 0.7. CMV’s DailyMailTV sent back 14% to a 0.6. Fox’s Dish Nation was unchanged at a 0.3.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory dipped 4% to a 2.7 to lead the off-network sitcoms. Disney’s Last Man Standing stayed in second place even though it dropped 5% to a 1.9. Disney’s Modern Family was unchanged at a 1.2. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men and SPT’s The Goldbergs tied at a 1.0, with Men losing 9%. Disney’s Family Guy, SPT’s Seinfeld, Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly, 2 Broke Girls and Mom all held steady at a 0.9, 0.9, 0.8, 0.8 and 0.7, respectively. Disney’s Black-ish fell back 14% to a 0.6.