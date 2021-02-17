Syndication Ratings: Ken Jennings Leads 'Jeopardy!' to Fourth Week of Wins

Ken Jennings is in his fourth week of guest-hosting 'Jeopardy!'

Ken Jennings, in the fourth week of his guest-hosting stint, again led CBS Media Ventures’ Jeopardy! to the top of the game and syndication ratings, inching up 2% to a 6.1 live plus same day national household ratings average, according to Nielsen Media Research in the week ended Feb. 7.

Jennings, who won ABC's Greatest of All Time tournament in early 2020, is also a consulting producer on the show. He is currently in his final week of guest-hosting, with executive producer Mike Richards stepping behind the podium on Feb. 22. Richards will be followed by Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers and others as the weeks go on.

That was followed by CMV stablemate Wheel of Fortune at a flat 5.8 and Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud, which fell 5% to a 5.5.

Fox’s 25 Words or Less was unchanged at a 0.8, while Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask stayed at a 0.7.

Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute maintained a 0.7 for the seventh time in 10 weeks.

CMV’s DailyMailTV posted the lone increase among magazines for the week, strengthening 17% to a 0.7 to tie Warner Bros.’ Extra. Both shows matched their season highs and DailyMailTV had its best showing since the week of Nov. 16.

The rest of the magazines -- CMV’s Inside Edition and Entertainment Tonight, NBCUniversal’s Access Hollywood, Warner Bros.’ TMZ and Fox’s Dish Nation all were steady at a 2.4, 2.3, 1.0 and 0.3, respectively.

Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan made it 11 weeks in a row at the top of talk, including two ties, with a steady 2.0. Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Live also led at a 0.8.

Back in households, CMV’s Dr. Phil was close behind at a steady 1.9.

In third place, NBCU’s Maury stayed at a 1.1 for the second straight week, while Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres declined 9% for the week to a 1.0.

NBCU’s sophomore Kelly Clarkson gave back 10% to a 0.9, tying CTD’s Rachael Ray, which rose 13%.

Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams fell back 20% to a 0.8, tying Disney’s sophomore Tamron Hall, which declined 11%, and NBCU’s Steve Wilkos, which was steady.

Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz remained at a 0.7. Warner Bros.’ The Real, CMV’s The Doctors and NBCU’s out-of-production syndicated run of Jerry Springer all were on par with the prior week’s 0.4, 0.3 and 0.2, respectively, with Springer staying its series low for the 22nd consecutive week.

CMV’s rookie Drew Barrymore held steady at a 0.5 for the sixth straight week.

CMV’s Judge Judy led the courts at a stable 5.7, while stablemate Hot Bench moved ahead 6% to a 1.8 to match its season high.

Warner Bros.’ People’s Court and Judge Mathis, NBCU’s Judge Jerry and Fox’s Divorce Court all stayed put at a 1.0, 0.8, 0.7 and 0.7, respectively. Repeats of Trifecta’s Protection Court stayed at a 0.3.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory heated up 4% to lead the off-net sitcoms at a 2.8, matching its season high. Disney’s Last Man Standing and Modern Family, Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men and SPT’s The Goldbergs all maintained at a 20, 1.2, 1.1 and 1.0, respectively. Disney’s Family Guy remained at a 0.9 for the third week in a row, tying SPT’s Seinfeld, which also stayed at a 0.9. Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly and 2 Broke Girls continued to tie at a 0.8. Disney’s Black-ish broke even at a 0.7, tying Warner Bros.’ Mom, which declined 13%.