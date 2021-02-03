‘Jeopardy!’ Taps Dr. Mehmet Oz, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN’s Anderson Cooper and NBC’s Savannah Guthrie as Next Guest Hosts

Jeopardy! is adding TV doctors Mehmet Oz and Sanjay Gupta and TV journalists CNN’s Anderson Cooper and NBC’s Savannah Guthrie to its roster of guest hosts, Executive Producer Mike Richards said Tuesday.

As a part of each celebrity’s appearances a donation will be made to the charity of their choice by the Sony Pictures Television-produced game show that will match the cumulative winnings of the contests that compete during the weeks they guest host.

“We look forward to each guest host bringing their unique abilities to the show and to our contestants winning a lot of money that we can match for charity,” Richards said.

The first two weeks of Jeopardy! without originating host Alex Trebek, who died Nov. 8 of pancreatic cancer, were hosted by Greatest (Player) of All Time and consulting producer Ken Jennings, with both weeks with Jennings at the podium leading Jeopardy! to the top of syndication's household ratings chart.

Richards is currently doing hosting duties. Next up to bat are Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers, Bill Whitaker and Mayim Bialik

Oz hosts Sony Pictures Television’s The Dr. Oz Show and is an attending physician at NY Presbyterian-Columbia Medical Center where he still performs heart surgery. He authors a syndicated newspaper column in 175 markets internationally and has written eight New York Times best-selling books, including his most recent, Food Can Fix It.

CNN anchor Cooper is a frequent competitor in Jeopardy!’s Power Players Tournament. Besides anchoring Anderson Cooper 360 on CNN and Anderson Cooper Full Circle on CNN’s digital properties, he is a regular correspondent for CBS’ Sunday night news magazine 60 Minutes and a New York Times best-selling author.

Guthrie co-anchors NBC’s Today and also serves as NBC News’ chief legal correspondent. She’s also a New York Times best-selling author for her book Princesses Wear Pants and the sequel Princesses Save the World.

Gupta is CNN’s chief medical correspondent as well as an associate professor of neurosurgery at Emory University and the associate chief of neurosurgery at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. Gupta also contributes to 60 Minutes and serves as an executive producer for HBO’s documentary unit. His fourth book, Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age, is a New York Times best-seller.

Additional guest hosts and the charities for which they are hosting will be announced later.