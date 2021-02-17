Jill Biden's First Solo Broadcast Interview as First Lady to Air on 'Kelly Clarkson'

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will join NBCUniversal’s The Kelly Clarkson Show for her first solo broadcast interview, the show said Wednesday. The episode will tape later this month at the White House and air Thursday, Feb. 25.

During the episode, Biden will join Clarkson on the show’s traveling set in the White House’s East Room. There, Clarkson and her musical director Jason Halbert will perform a special edition of "Kellyoke," in which Clarkson performs cover songs, requested by Biden herself. The chosen song will be revealed during the episode, and Biden will explain what inspired her selection.

Clarkson and Biden also will discuss the new First Lady’s commitment to such issues as education and cancer research and will take questions from The Kelly Clarkson Show’s live virtual audience.

The Kelly Clarkson Show is produced and distributed by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios with Alex Duda executive producing. It has been cleared in 100% of the country. Currently in its sophomore season, the show has been renewed through season four.

In the most recent week of national syndication ratings, The Kelly Clarkson Show averaged a 0.9 in households, tying CBS Media Ventures' Rachael Ray for fifth place among talk shows overall.