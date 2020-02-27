'Maury' Renewed for Two More Seasons

NBCUniversal’s conflict talker Maury has been renewed for two more seasons in national syndication, said Tracie Wilson, executive vice president, creative affairs, NBCUniversal TV Distribution.

That will bring the show to the 2021-22 TV season -- Maury’s 24th in syndication.

"It is no surprise that Maury continues to resonate with audiences,” Wilson said in a statement. “Maury‘s connection with his guests and no-nonsense brand of storytelling, along with our talented production team, has made Maury a mainstay in daytime TV, consistently delivering entertaining content.”

“Like my father used to say about his marriage to my mother after 60 years, we take this one decade at a time. With the Maury show and NBC, it’s a great marriage,” star Maury Povich said, also in a statement.

In the country’s top markets, Maury airs predominantly on Nexstar-owned stations, which formerly were owned by Tribune. The show often airs in afternoon blocks along with NBCU’s Steve Wilkos and in many cases is double-run. This year, many of those former Tribune stations tried Sony Pictures Television’s Mel Robbins in the key 4 p.m. slot, but that show ultimately didn’t work and will end after this season.

In the week ended Feb. 16, Maury averaged a 1.2 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, and was the fifth-ranked talk show in syndication.

Related: Syndication Ratings: Magazines Score Ratings With Post-Oscars Coverage

Maury is executive produced by Paul Faulhaber out of NBCU’s Stamford, Conn., production hub.