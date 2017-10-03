Syndication Ratings: CTD's 'Daily Mail TV' Takes Top Spot in National Debut

CBS Television Distribution’s Daily Mail TV premiered as syndication's top-rated rookie, debuting with a 0.9 live plus same day national household Nielsen rating in the week ended Sept. 24.



That marks the highest-rated debut of a nationally cleared magazine since Warner Bros.’ TMZ in 2007. Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Daily Mail TV posted a 0.5.



Twentieth’s Page Six TV earned a 0.7 in households for its national bow in the same week, with a 0.4 in the demo.



In the overnight ratings for its second full week, Page Six TV saw triple-digit percentage increases in several markets, including KSAZ Phoenix at 11:30 p.m., KTBC Austin, Texas at 11:30 p.m.; WISH Indianapolis at 12:30 a.m.; and KMYS San Antonio, Texas, at 6 p.m.



Daily Mail TV and Page Six TV tied in Nielsen’s metered-market ratings for the week ending Oct. 1 at a 0.7 rating/2 share weighted metered-market average in households and at a 0.4/2 among women 25-54.



Entertainment Studios’ new comedy game show, Funny You Should Ask, rose 25% in week two to a 0.5 following its 0.4 premiere. Scripps’ new talker, Pickler & Ben, which also airs on cable network CMT, debuted at a 0.3.



Among the veterans, CTD’s Dr. Phil held steady at a 3.3 in week two of its 16th season, and led the talkers for the 55th week in a row. Among women 25-54, Phil also was first with a 1.3.



Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres took sole possession of second place for the first time since the week of May 15 with a 5% gain to a 2.2.



Disney-ABC’s Live With Kelly and Ryan, which was partially preempted on Sept. 19 for President Donald Trump’s speech on North Korea, remained at a 2.1.



NBCU’s Maury’s 20th season premiere was unchanged at a 1.5. Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams unveiled season 10 and jumped 40% from reruns in the prior week to a 1.4. NBCU’s relaunched Steve was steady at a 1.3. NBCU’s Jerry Springer debuted season 27 with an unchanged 1.2, tying the 11th-season premiere of NBCU’s Steve Wilkos, which also was flat.



CTD’s Rachael Ray remained at a 1.1, down 15% from last year, and tying Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz ninth-season premiere, which added 10% for the week but lost 8% compared to last year.



Warner Bros.’ Crime Watch Daily With Chris Hansen stayed at a 1.0, but was the only talker ahead of last year with an 11% improvement.



NBCU’s Harry and CTD’s The Doctors both were flat at a 0.9 and 0.8, respectively. Warner Bros.’ The Real, now being produced live with more social-media interaction with its audience, climbed 14% in its fourth-season premiere, tying The Doctors. The Real also was up 18% from the prior week to a 0.6 among women 25-54.



CTD’s Judge Judy added 3% for the week and year to hit a 7.3 in the second week of its 22ndseason. Judy led all of syndication for the sixth straight week with its best rating since the week of Feb. 6.



CTD’s Hot Bench climbed 4% to a 29-week high 2.4 and was daytime’s third-ranked show behind Judy and Dr. Phil for the 14th week in a row with one tie.



Warner Bros.’ People’s Court slipped 6% to a 1.6. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis was unchanged at a 1.2 for the fifth straight week. Twentieth’s Divorce Court remained at a 0.9 for the eighth consecutive week. Trifecta’s Judge Faith, in repeats while Trifecta looks for a new production company, faded 14% to a 0.6.



Warner Bros.’ Extra was the only magazine out of the six veterans to improve for the week, rallying 9% to a 1.2, its best rating since the week of May 22.



CTD’s genre leader Entertainment Tonight, CTD’s Inside Edition, Warner Bros.’ TMZ, NBCU’s Access Hollywood and Trifecta’s Celebrity Page all were stable at a 3.0, 2.9, 1.4, 1.3 and 0.2, respectively.



Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud stood pat at a 6.1 to lead the games for a 74th straight week. CTD’s Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! remained tied for second at a 5.8, with both shows gaining 5%. Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire was flat at a 1.6.



Disney-ABC’s viral video show RightThisMInute moved down 7% to a 1.4.



Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory was unchanged at a 4.5. Twentieth’s Modern Family fell 4% to a 2.4. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men stayed at a 1.9. SPT’s newcomer, The Goldbergs, had its official premiere at a 1.7, tying Twentieth’s Family Guy, which was flat.Twentieth’s Last Man Standing slid 7% to a 1.4, tying Warner Bros.’ Mike &Molly, which was steady. Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls gave back 8% to a 1.2. Twentieth’s The Cleveland Show slipped 8% to a 1.1, tying SPT’s Seinfeld, which stood pat.



Further down the list, Warner Bros.’ Mom debuted at a 0.8 and another off-net freshman, CTD’s The Game, was unchanged at a 0.4 in its second week.

