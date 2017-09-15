'Mom' Joins Viacom's TV Land, CMT

TV Land is adding Warner Bros.’ off-net sitcom Mom to its lineup starting Sept. 18, the network said Friday.



“Mom speaks perfectly to TV Land’s audience of women who are looking for bright comedies that come from the heart,” said Frank Tanki, general manager of TV Land and CMT, in a statement.



The show, created and executive produced by The Big Bang Theory’s Chuck Lorre, will kick off on the network with a two-week launch event. During those two weeks, the show will air weeknights from 10 to 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. to 2 a.m. ET/PT. Mom also will air on TV Land sister network CMT starting Oct. 2.



Related: CMT Picks Up ‘Pickler & Ben’



The series also will concurrently debut in broadcast syndication on TV stations across the country.



Mom stars Anna Faris and Allison Janney as a daughter and her difficult mother, both of whom struggle with addiction and are in recovery. Both women rely on their group of friends, which includes Marjorie (Mimi Kennedy), Jill (Jaime Pressly) and Wendy (Beth Hall).



The series also features guest appearances by such stars as Octavia Spencer, Kevin Pollack, Ed Asner, Ellen Burstyn, Harry Hamlin, Rosie O’Donnell, Joe Manganiello, Wendie Malick and Janney’s West Wing co-star, Richard Schiff.





[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uzS7FlYIDMY[/embed]