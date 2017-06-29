Frank Tanki Named CMT General Manager

Frank Tanki has been named general manager of country music net CMT. He retains his general manager title at Viacom sibling TV Land as well. He’ll be responsible for the day-to-day operations at CMT, including programming, marketing and communications.

Brian Philips is stepping down as CMT president.

Tanki has been at Viacom for 12 years. He had been executive VP, brand marketing and creative for Spike. In March, he was named GM at TV Land.

He will continue to report to Kevin Kay, president of Spike, TV Land and CMT. Spike will soon be relaunched as Paramount Network.

Tanki will work from both the New York and Nashville offices.