'Page Six TV,' 'Daily Mail TV' Tie in Households After Week One

Updated: Sept. 27, 2017, at 4:02 p.m.



Syndication's two rookie magazines—Twentieth’s Page Six TV and CTD’s Daily Mail TV—are running neck and neck after their first week on the air. The two shows tied at a 0.7 rating/2 share household average for primary runs in the metered markets. PageSix TV edged out Daily Mail TV among daytime's key demogrpahic of women 25-54, with a 0.5/2 versus Daily Mail’s 0.3/2.



Page Six TV increased its demographic ratings by 75% in New York, 80% in Baltimore and 100% inWashington, D.C., over last year. The entertainment news magazine based on the New York Post’s famous gossip column also won its time period in the demo in Boston, Tampa and St. Louis. The show, which features a panel, is produced by Endemol Shine North America.



Daily Mail, starring Jesse Palmer, improved time periods in households in several markets, including KTVI St. Louis at noon, where the show was up 18% over what TMZ did in the same time period last year; WWHO Columbus, Ohio, at 5:30 p.m., where it was up 100% compared to last year; and WLNE Providence at 1 a.m., where it grew 150% over year ago. The show topped its time periods in several markets, including WSB Atlanta at 1 a.m. and WJXT Jacksonville, Fla., at 11:30 p.m., where it led the second hours of both CBS’ The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.



Daily Mail TV is produced by Dr. Phil and Jay McGraw's Stage 29 Productions and executive produced by Carla Pennington, who also executive produces Dr. Phil and The Doctors, and by Martin Clarke, publisher, CEO and editor-in-chief of DailyMail.com.



Twentieth’s Top 30 is a third new magazine show that debuted Sept. 11. In week two, Top 30 averaged a 0.3/1 for all telecasts, unchanged from its first week with a flat 0.2/1 among women 25-54. Top 30’s best market was Detroit, where it earned a 1.3/8 at 4 a.m. on WJBK, up 8% from its year-ago time period average.



Entertainment Studios' new comic game show, Funny You Should Ask, premiered during the week of Sept. 11 to a 0.4 live plus same day national household rating.



Several other first-run strips also have premiered—such as Tegna’s Daily Blast Live and Sister Circle, MGM’s Couples Court With theCutlers and Scripps' Pickler & Ben— but none of those shows is nationally rated at this point.



