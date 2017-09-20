Syndication Ratings: 'Live,' 'Ellen,' 'Steve' Premiere During Week Ended Sept. 10

Several high-profile veteran talkers debuted their new seasons in the week ended Sept. 10, including Disney-ABC’s Live With Kelly and Ryan, Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres and NBCUniversal's Steve, which is relaunching from Los Angeles with a new production company.



Opening its 30th season, Live With Kelly and Ryan had its first season premiere with new co-host Ryan Seacrest and rose 16% from the prior week of pre-taped episodes to a 2.2 live plus same day household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research. That’s the show’s highest rating since the May sweep, finishing second behind CBS Television Distribution’s talk leader Dr. Phil. Compared to the show’s 2016 premiere, Live was off 12% from a 2.5.



The premiere week for the 15th season of Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres did not include the low-rated Labor Day Monday in its average, unlike Live. Instead, Ellen started its season on Tuesday, Sept. 5, and tallied a 2.1, up 40% from the prior week of reruns and good enough to take third among the talkers. Compared to 2016, Ellen fell 9% from its 2.3 season premiere.



Dr. Phil, which did not premiere its new season during the week,remained in repeats but held steady at a first-place 3.0, while improving 11% from last year. That marked Phil’s 53rd consecutive weekly victory among the talkers. Among daytime’s key demographic of 25-54, the show also came in first at a 1.3.



NBCUniversal’s Maury was unchanged at a 1.4. NBCUniversal’s Steve, the new iteration of Steve Harvey’s daytime talk show, averaged a 1.3 in its first week on the air, off 13% from last year’s premiere of Steve Harvey at a 1.5. The show was in sole possession of fifth place among the talkers.



NBCU’s Jerry Springer and Steve Wilkos and CTD’s Rachael Ray all were flat at a 1.2, 1.2 and 1.1, respectively.



Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams and Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz — neither of which premiered their new seasons during the week — both weakened 9% to a 1.0, with Oz matching its series low.



NBCU’s Harry and Warner Bros.’ Crime Watch Daily With Chris Hansen both held steady at a 0.9, although Crime Watch Daily rose 13% from last year despite still being in repeats.



CTD’s The Doctors recovered 14% from its season low to a 0.8 but was still down 11% from last year at this time. Warner Bros.’ The Real remained at a 0.7.



Meanwhile, in the overnights, the third season premiere week of Crime Watch Daily, which began Sept. 11, clocked a 1.1 rating/3 share, up 10% from last year. The daytime crime program showed year over year gains of 50% on WPIX New York at 1 p.m. where it replaced Bill Cunningham and 43% on KTLA Los Angeles at 11 a.m. where it replaced Jerry Springer.



The second-season debut of last year’s only rookie, Harry, began on Tuesday, Sept. 12, and averaged a 0.7/2 in households for its primary runs in 49 metered markets. Harry’s strongest performance was on WKRC Cincinnati at 9 a.m. where it scored a 2.6/8, up 8% from last year.



Back in the national ratings, CTD’s court and syndication leader Judge Judy dipped 2% to a 6.5, topping all syndicated shows for the fourth straight week.



CTD’s Hot Bench remained mostly in repeats but climbed 5% to a 2.2, tying Live as daytime’s third-highest rated show.



Warner Bros.’ People’s Court added 7% to a 1.6 with its season premiere, even with last year. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis also premiered during the week at a 1.2, unchanged from the prior week but down 8% from last year. Twentieth’s Divorce Court, which did not premiere during the week, was unchanged at a 0.9. Trifecta’s Judge Faith climbed 14% to a 0.8.



In access, magazines were mostly even with the prior week. CTD’s leader Entertainment Tonight and second-place Inside Edition both advanced 4% to a 2.9 and 2.7, respectively, with ET hitting a 14-week high.



Warner Bros.’ TMZ, NBCU’s Access Hollywood, Warner Bros.’ Extra and the final week of CTD’s The Insider all were steady at a 1.4, 1.3, 1.1 and 0.9, respectively. Twentieth has ceased to buy a national Nielsen rating for Dish Nation so the show will no longer appear on the national ratings weekly reports. Trifecta’s Celebrity Page posted its usual 0.3 for the 36th straight week.



Game shows were a mixed bag. Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud slipped 2% to a 6.0. CTD’s Wheel of Fortune, entering its 35th season in syndication, inched up 2% to a 5.4. CTD’s Jeopardy! was flat at a 5.1. Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire appreciated 7% to a 1.6. Debmar-Mercury’s almost-concluded Celebrity Name Game was unchanged at a 0.9.



Disney-ABC’s viral video show RightThisMinute stood pat at a 1.3.



Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory gained 4% to lead the off-network sitcoms at a 4.7. Twentieth’s Modern Family was flat at a2.7. Warner Bros.’ Two and Half Men moved up 5% to a 2.2. Twentieth’s Family Guy and Last Man Standing stayed at a 1.8 and 1.6, respectively. Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly spiked 7% to a 1.6, tying Last Man. Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls, Twentieth’s The Cleveland Show, SPT’s Seinfeld and Twentieth’s How I Met Your Mother all were unchanged at a 1.3, 1.2, 1.2 and 1.1, respectively.

