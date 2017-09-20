'Daily Mail TV,' 'Page Six TV' Neck and Neck in Early Season

On day two of the new syndie TV season, CBS Television Distribution’s Daily Mail TV led the pack with a 0.8 rating/2 share primary-run weighted metered market household average on Tuesday, Sept. 19, after premiering on Monday, Sept. 18, at a 0.7/2. Daily Mail TV is produced by Dr. Phil and Jay McGraw’s Stage 29 Productions with Carla Pennington and Martin Clarke executive producing.

Related: Jesse Palmer's Ready to Go 'Fast and Furious' As Host of Daily Mail TV



That was one-tenth of a ratings point ahead of its closest competitor, Twentieth’s Page Six TV, which dipped to a 0.7/2 on Tuesday from a 0.8/2 on Monday. The show, which is produced by Endemol Shine North America in cooperation with the New York Post, also had three fewer markets reporting on Tuesday, with only 50 chiming in. Nielsen is still recovering from Hurricane Irma and some markets are still coming back online.



Page Six TV did have several strong local market stories to tell. On WHBQ Memphis at 11:30 p.m. the show rose 19% on Tuesday to a 3.8/7. It also tripled its ratings on KMSP Minneapolis at midnight from day one to day two, climbing to a 0.9 from a 0.3, and doubled its ratings on KRIV Houston at 11:30 p.m. to a 0.8 from a 0.4.



Neither show will appear in the national ratings until the week of Oct. 1.



Tegna’s Daily Blast Live averaged a 0.6/2 on Tuesday with 20 markets reporting from a 0.8/3 on Monday with 21 markets reporting. In all, Daily Blast Live is airing in 36 Tegna-owned markets as well as on YouTube and Facebook Live.



Related: Daytime Experiment Looks to be a 'Blast'



This season’s fourth new magazine show, Twentieth’s Top 30, debuted Monday, Sept. 11, and averaged a 0.3/1 in its first week in households in all telecasts with 35 metered markets reporting. Among women 25-54, it averaged a 0.2/1. Top 30 did best in on WJBK Detroit at 4 a.m. where it managed a 1.3/7, up 8% from its year-ago time-period average.



Related: Richard Bacon, Kristin Smith to Host Twentieth's 'Top 30'



In other premiere news, MGM’s Couples’ Court With the Cutlers on day two was unchanged from its Sept. 18 premiere with a 0.6/2 with 43 markets reporting.



Related: 'Couples' Crosses Court with Talk for New Genre



Scripps’ new talk show, Pickler & Ben, went from a 1.3/4 on Monday with 20 markets reporting to a 1.0/3 on Tuesday with 19 markets reporting. Pickler & Benalso is airing on cable network CMT.



Tegna’s Sister Circle held steady at a 0.5/2 for both of its opening days, although the number of markets reporting dropped from 10 on Monday to eight on Tuesday.

