Tegna's 'Sister Circle' Rolling Out Sept. 11

Sister Circle, Tegna’s daily talker targeting African-American women, will roll out Sept. 11 on 12 of the group's TV stations, as well as the cable channel TV One, Tegna announced Thursday.



The launch marks the first time TV One will carry an original program produced by a station group, Tegna said. The one-hour show will air live at 9 a.m. on the channel, which reaches 59 million households.



Sister Circle will broadcast from WATL, Tegna’s Atlanta MyNetwork affiliate, and will reach 60% of U.S. households, Tegna said. Hosts include the reality star Quad Webb-Lunceford; R&B singer Syleena Johnson; Rashan Ali, a TV host and sports reporter; and comedienne Kiana Dancie.



The show will feature news and insights on relationships, parenting, fitness, personal finances, as well as trends and every day goings-on, Tegna said. Celebrity interviews and interactive features, such as polls, will be included as well.