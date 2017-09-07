'Rachael Ray' Turns Up Heat on Season 12 With New Kitchen, New Upgrades

CBS Television Distribution’sRachael Rayis kicking off season 12 on Monday, Sept. 11, with a brand-new kitchen, courtesy of HGTV’s Cousins, and a brand-new set of upgrades.



In Chicago, Rachel Ray is returning to Tribune’s WGN at 10 a.m. from Weigel’s WMEU where it was airing at 1 p.m. It’s also coming back to daytime in Houston where it’s moving to MyNet’s KTXH at noon and in Atlanta where it’s going to Meredith’s WPCH at 10 a.m. Previously, the show aired in overnight time slots in both of those markets. In San Diego, it’s moving to Fox affiliate WSWB at 10 a.m. from MyNet affiliate XDTV at 9 a.m.



Rachael Ray remains in place in its key top-market clearances: 10 a.m. on ABC O&Os WABC New York, WPVI Philadelphia and WTVD Raleigh-Durham, N.C.



“I think Rachael is a very unique talent,” said Paul Franklin, president, CBS Television Distribution. “Her brand is so much bigger than just a television show, and these upgrades will help grow her audience.”



On Sept. 12, Ray will unveil her new kitchen set, designed by HGTV’s Cousins — Anthony Carrino and John Colaneri.



“They’ve been guests on the show pretty frequently through the past couple of years, and they are friendly with Rachael,” said Rachael Ray executive producer Janet Annino. “I was having lunch with her over the summer and I said we should give the kitchen a bit of a refresh, and she said we should have John and Anthony do it. They have given the kitchen set a much more modern and fresh feel.”



The refreshed kitchen features new design elements, including an updated stainless-steel kitchen island, colored tiles, unique wall décor, and a new kitchen table from Ray’s own furniture line.



“One of the coolest things is that John and Anthony are familiar with this company called Flower Box that does living-plant walls with green, lush, architectural features. They installed a wall on our set and the company comes by every few months to tend to the plants and replace some. It’s a real statement piece. I’m kind of blown away by it,” said Annino.



The set also includes a new retro-style refrigerator from a company called The Big Chill, new hand-painted cement tile and wallpaper from Portland, Ore.-basedJuJu Papers.



In the show’s first week back in original episodes, Ray will host many celebrity guests, including Jake Gyllenhaal, Julianne Moore, Sofia Vergara, Eva Longoria, Sterling K. Brown, Dr. Oz, Denis Leary, the Property Bros., Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy. A few of Ray’s chef and foodie friends also will stop by, including Emeril Lagasse, Curtis Stone, Ted Allen and Clinton Kelly.



Football legends Amani Toomer of the New York Giants and Bart Scott of the New York Jets will celebrate the start of football season on Wednesday, Sept. 13, with a “Gridiron Grill-Off” cooking challenge to be held right outside of Ray’s studio on the streets of Manhattan. Toomer and Scott will serve as sous chefs to celebrity chefs Sunny Anderson and Anne Burrell, while a family divided by their football fandom will decide whether the Giants or Jets take the day.