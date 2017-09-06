Syndication Ratings: 'Dr. Phil' Ends Season as Top Talker for Sixth Straight Year

Updated: Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017 at 2:12 p.m. ET.



Dr. Phil closed out the 2016-17 TV season as the top talker for the sixth year in a row with a 3.2 full-season household average, according to Nielsen Media Research.

In the week ended Aug. 27, CBS Television Distribution’s talk leader improved 4% for the week and 29% from last year at this time to a nine-week high 2.9, topping the talkers for the 51st consecutive week.



Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Phil’s repeats were again first for the week with a 1.1.



Back in households, Disney-ABC’s Live With Kelly and Ryan was again not live, slipping 5% for the week and 14% from last year to a 1.9 with repackaged shows. For the year, Live was the number-two talker with a 2.3 full-season average.



Live premiered its 30th season on Tuesday, Sept. 5, to a 2.4 rating/8 share in the overnight weighted metered market household ratings, a three-month high for the show. Among women 25-54, the show hit a 1.1/8, tying its high since Ryan Seacrest has become co-host.

Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres showed some life, recovering 13% from season-low levels in the prior week to a 1.7. In its season premiere on Sept. 5, the show scored a 2.3/7 weighted metered market average, down 18% from last year’s season premiere.



NBCUniversal’s Maury;Jerry Springer, who says he may again run for governor of Ohio next year; Steve Wilkos and Steve Harvey, in its final weeks out of Chicago, all were unchanged at 1.4, 1.2, 1.2 and 1.2.



Meanwhile, the new version of Steve Harvey’s talker, Steve, moved to Los Angeles where it’s being produced by IMG-WME. Steve premiered on Sept. 5 to a 1.2 rating/3 share in the overnight weighted metered market ratings, up 9% from the prior week in households and up 50% among women 25-54 to a 0.6/4. Steve’s best market in the top 25 was Pittsburgh where it scored a 2.4/7 on Hearst-owned ABC affiliate WTAE at 3 p.m., up 60% from its General Hospital lead-in and up 41% from what Steve Harvey did last year in the time period.



Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams was unchanged at a 1.1, tying CTD’s Rachael Ray, which rebounded 10% after ten weeks in a row at its series low, and Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz, which continued to flat line for the ninth time in ten weeks.



Warner Bros.’ Crime Watch Daily With Chris Hansen was in reruns but held steady at a 0.9, and grew 13% from last year at this time. That tied NBCU’s Harry, also still in repeats, which rose 13% to a six-week high.



CTD’s The Doctors and Warner Bros.’ The Real both were unchanged at a 0.8 and 0.7, respectively.



CTD’sJudge Judyclimbed 1% to a 6.8, that show’s highest rating since the week of May 22, leading all syndicated shows. For all of 2016-17, Judy also led all of syndication for the fourth year in a row with a 6.8 full-season average.



CTD’s Hot Bench, in repeats, eased 9% for the week to a 2.1, but averaged a 2.3 for the full season, tying Live as daytime’s third highest-rated show.



Warner Bros.’ People’s Court stayed at a 1.5, while its Judge Mathis moved up 9% to a 1.2. Twentieth’s Divorce Court was flat at a 0.9 for the fourth straight week. Trifecta’s Judge Faith recovered 14% to a 0.8 after eight weeks at its season-low 0.7.



Most of the top-six magazines were unchanged, although leader CTD’s Entertainment Tonight and second-place Inside Edition, which is getting upgraded in New York and Los Angeles for its 30th season, both gained 4% to a 2.8 and 2.6, respectively. Warner Bros.’ TMZ, NBCU’s Access Hollywood, Warner Bros.’ Extra and CTD’s soon-to-depart Insider were all steady at a 1.3, 1.2, 1.1 and 0.9, respectively.



Twentieth’s Dish Nation gained 17% to a 0.7 but was still down 22% from last year. Trifecta’s Celebrity Page remained at a 0.3 for the 34th straight week.



Most of the game shows were in line with the prior week. Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud led the genre for the 70th straight week with an unchanged 6.2. CTD’s Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! and Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to be a Millionaire all stood pat at a 5.3, 5.1 and 1.5, respectively. Debmar-Mercury’s soon-to-end Celebrity Name Game dropped 10% to a new series-low 0.9, off 31% from last year.



Meanwhile, Disney-ABC’s viral video show RightThisMinute eroded 8% to a 1.2, matching its season low.



Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory dipped 2% but continued to lead the off-net sitcoms at a 4.8. Twentieth’s Modern Family added 4% to a 2.7. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men faded 5% to a 2.1, matching its series low. Twentieth’s Family Guy and Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly remained at a 1.8 and 1.6, respectively. Twentieth’s Last Man Standing sagged 6% to a 1.5. Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls gained 8% to a 1.4. Twentieth’s The Cleveland Show elevated 8% to a 1.3. SPT’s Seinfeld swelled 9% to a 1.2. Twentieth’s How I Met Your Mother stayed at a 1.1, tying Twentieth’s King of the Hill, which climbed 10% to a 1.1.

