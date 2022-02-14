‘State of the Union’ Offers 10 10-Minute Episodes

Brendan Gleeson (l.) and Patricia Clarkson in 'State of the Union'

Season two of anthology drama State of the Union begins on SundanceTV, Sundance Now and AMC Plus February 14. Brendan Gleeson, Patricia Clarkson and Esco Jouley are in the cast

There are 10 episodes, each one 10 minutes long. The series airs over ten nights on SundanceTV, and all episodes are available on the streaming networks.

Nick Hornby and Stephen Frears are behind the series, which looks into relationships.

Clarkson’s Ellen and Gleeson’s Scott are a married couple spending ten minutes in a Connecticut coffee shop before their marriage counseling sessions.

“Each week, between the bickering, they begin to piece together what has gone wrong between them. As the weeks go by, they start to deconstruct their 30-year marriage. Past betrayals are aired, their sex life is re-examined, and their vulnerabilities are finally shared. By the end of 10 weeks of marital counselling, they’re not the same couple they used to be, but is making a change enough to save their marriage, or should they walk away?” goes the SundanceTV description.

Gleeson played President Trump in The Comey Rule and Alastor Moody in the Harry Potter films.

Clarkson’s work includes Sharp Objects and House of Cards.

Season one had Rosamund Pike and Chris O’Dowd as a bickering couple.

See-Saw Films produces the show. Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, and Emile Sherman are executive producers along with Hornby and Frears, with Sophie Reynolds producing the series for See-Saw Films.

Hornby’s novels include High Fidelity and About a Boy and the memoir Fever Pitch. ■