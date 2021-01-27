‘State of the Union’ Renewed by SundanceTV

SundanceTV has renewed State of the Union, a drama written by Nick Hornby and directed by Stephen Frears. Brendan Gleeson, Patricia Clarkson and Esco Jouley will star in the second season, which will have 10 episodes.

Episodes are just 10 minutes long.

State of the Union explores relationships and the human experience. In season two, liberal Ellen (Clarkson) drags her traditional husband Scott (Gleeson) out of his comfort zone and into a hipster Connecticut coffee shop, where they have ten minutes before their marriage counseling session to drink a coffee, gather their thoughts and argue about everything from Quakerism to pronouns. They also discuss betrayals from their past, how they’re changing as people, and what the future of their relationship might look like in a changing world.

“The first season of State of the Union was a triumph of storytelling form, captivating audiences – 10 minutes at a time – by smartly and authentically exploring our fundamental humanity and curiosity around what makes people think, feel, love and interact,” said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks. “We are thrilled to once again partner with the great Nick Hornby and Stephen Frears, and welcome Brendan, Patricia and Esco, to break new ground in short-form storytelling with a series built on the most universal and unifying element of all – the human relationship.”

Season one had Rosamund Pike and Chris O’Dowd playing a couple that meets for drinks before their weekly marriage counseling sessions.

See-Saw Films produces the show. Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, and Emile Sherman are executive producers along with Hornby and Frears, with Sophie Reynolds producing for See-Saw Films. Kristin Jones, EVP of international programming for AMC and SundanceTV, is the executive in charge for SundanceTV.

Gleeson played Donald Trump in The Comey Rule.