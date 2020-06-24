Showtime Shifts ‘The Comey Rule’ to Earlier Premiere

Showtime will premiere The Comey Rule, with Jeff Daniels playing former FBI Director James Comey and Brendan Gleeson as President Trump, September 27 and 28. Showtime initially said the four-hour series would air in late November, after Election Day.

Billy Ray directed the project, which Showtime called “an immersive, behind-the-headlines account of the historically turbulent events surrounding the 2016 presidential election and its aftermath, which divided a nation.”

Showtime acknowledged scheduling changes “amid the ongoing fluctuations in production operations due to the COVID-19 virus.”

It has picked up six-episode drama We Hunt Together from BBC Studios. Showtime calls it “a gripping twist on a classic cat-and-mouse story” exploring the “intoxication of sexual attraction and the dangerous power of emotional manipulation.”

Eve Myles, Babou Ceesay and Hermione Corfield star. It premieres August 9.

The Good Lord Bird, with Ethan Hawke, premieres October 4. That had been set for an August premiere.

Five-part documentary series The Comedy Store, directed by Mike Binder, premieres October 4.

Four-part documentary series The Reagans begins November 15.

Belushi, an R.J. Cutler documentary about comedian John Belushi, debuts November 22.