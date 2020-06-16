Showtime Sets James Comey Series For Fall

Showtime will premiere the limited series The Comey Rule, starring Jeff Daniels as former FBI Director James Comey, in late November. Brendan Gleeson plays President Trump. The series has two two-hour parts, which will air on consecutive nights.

Based on the Comey book A Higher Loyalty, the project was adapted for the screen by Billy Ray.

Ray is an executive producer along with Shane Salerno, Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin and Ray.

Showtime calls The Comey Rule “an immersive, behind-the-headlines account of the historically turbulent events surrounding the 2016 presidential election and its aftermath, which divided a nation. The Comey Rule is not a biopic of one man, but is instead the story of two powerful figures, Comey and Trump, whose strikingly different personalities, ethics and loyalties put them on a collision course.”

Daniels starred in The Newsroom and The Looming Tower, among many other series and films. Gleeson was in the Harry Potter films and Mr. Mercedes.

The cast also includes Holly Hunter, Michael Kelly, Scoot McNairy, Jonathan Banks and Jennifer Ehle.

The series was produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Home Run Productions, The Story Factory, and Secret Hideout.