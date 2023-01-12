Starz Picks Up Comedy 'Minx' After Cancellation by HBO Max

Starz said it picked up Minx, a comedy that was among the shows canceled or dropped to save money by Warner Bros. Discovery’s HBO Max.

Season one of Minx streamed on HBO Max and those episodes will now appear on Starz. Season two, which was in production when the show was canceled, will now exclusively premiere on Starz.

“We have always felt this show would be a perfect fit for our brand with our dedication to narratives by, about and for women,” Starz president and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch said. “Starz is proud to be the new home for this incredible show that has drawn in well-deserved critical acclaim. We’re excited to welcome [creator and showrunner Ellen Rapoport] and the talented Minx team to the network and can’t wait to bring its passionate fans the second season.”

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining the Starz family and for the opportunity to introduce Minx to a brand new audience,” Rapoport said. “We’ve found the perfect home. Our writers, cast and crew have created something truly special in season two and I can't wait for everyone to see it.”

Minx is a comedy about a feminist, played by Ophelia Lovibond, who creates an erotic magazine for women working with a sleazy publisher played by Jake Johnson.

The cast also includes Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano and Oscar Montoya. As previously announced, Elizabeth Perkins joined season two as a recurring character.

Warner Bros. Discovery last year pulled a number of titles from HBO Max, including the acclaimed Westworld, in order to save money through reduced royalty payments and tax write-offs. The company said the shows would be licensed to other outlets, including free-ad supported streaming TV services.

Minx was created by Ellen Rapoport, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer, alongside Paul Feig and Dan Magnante for Feigco Entertainment, Ben Karlin and Rachel Lee Goldenberg, who also directed the pilot. Jake Johnson serves as a co-executive producer. Minx is produced by Lionsgate Television. ■