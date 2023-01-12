Paying More for Less: HBO Max Ups Price on Ad-Free Tier to $15.99 ... Right After Major Library Trim

HBO Max will increase the price of its ad-free tier by one dollar to $15.99 a month.

Existing customers will see the bump in their next billing cycle starting on or after Feb. 11.

"This price increase of one dollar will allow us to continue to invest in providing even more culture-defining programming and improving our customer experience for all users," the media company said in a statement.

It added that it's the first price increase since HBO Max was launched back in May 2020.

Of course, it's also the first price increase since HBO parent Warner Bros. Discovery embarked on major HBO Max library cuts that have seen direct-to-streaming movies like Batgirl, former series hits including Westworld, and serious episode allotments from classic Looney Tunes, Flintstones and Sesame Street series cut from HBO Max streaming in order to save on tax write-offs and reduced royalties.

WBD lost $634 million on direct-to-consumer streaming in the third quarter, and the newly merged company's Discovery-centric management team, led by David Zaslav, has led a loud retreat from what they have deemed to be the undisciplined largesse of streaming.

WBD said it added 2.8 million subscribers across its HBO Max and Discovery Plus streaming brands in the third quarter. It has plans to merge the two platforms later this year.

With the rise to $15.99, HBO Max's core paid plan is once again more expensive than Netflix's most popular $15.49-a-month option.