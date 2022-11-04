HBO Cancels 'Westworld'

HBO on Friday pulled the plug on its Emmy-winning drama series Westworld after four seasons.

The series ended its fourth season this past August and was arguably one of the network’s highest-profile shows. During its run the show was nominated for 54 Emmy Awards, winning four statuettes, including a 2018 Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series nod for Thandiwe Newton.

Westworld’s ensemble cast featured such stars as Evan Rachel Wood, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth and Anthony Hopkins.

The series was created by Johnathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, who also served as executive producers along with J.J. Abrams, Alison Schapker, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis, Denise Thé and Ben Stephenson.

In a statement, HBO said: “Over the past four seasons, Lisa and Jonah have taken viewers on a mind-bending odyssey, raising the bar at every step. We are tremendously grateful to them, along with their immensely talented cast, producers and crew, and all of our partners at Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television. It’s been a thrill to join them on this journey.”

Kilter Films added: “Making Westworld has been one of the highlights of our careers. We are deeply grateful to our extraordinary cast and crew for creating these indelible characters and brilliant worlds. We’ve been privileged to tell these stories about the future of consciousness — both human and beyond — in the brief window of time before our AI overlords forbid us from doing so.” ■