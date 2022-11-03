Warner Bros. Discovery Bumps Up Combined HBO Max/Discovery Plus Rollup to Spring, Plans FAST Launch, Expands 'Synergy' Cuts to $3.5 Billion

Its stock price halved since April, his company heavily in debt and facing "cyclical headwinds and secular challenges," and revenue significantly off from consensus projections, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav tried his best to spin some happy news for investors, while ginning up more blame for his predecessors, Thursday during WBD's Q3 earnings call.

For starters, Warner is now bumping up the launch of its combined HBO Max and Discovery Plus subscription streaming services from the summer to the spring. The two services jointly added 2.8 million customers in the third quarter, upping WBD's combined direct-to-consumer scale to 94.9 million paid users -- a scale still vastly smaller than the 220 million-plus paid DTC users enjoyed by Netflix and Disney.

WBD will also launch a free ad-supported streaming platform next year, to compliment its fully paid as-yet-unnamed combined SVOD service, as well as the ad-light version.

Zaslav said an AVOD platform will be the best way to monetize the bowels of Warner's deep library, which he feels was utilized inefficiently on HBO Max ... under the predecessor regime led by AT&T and former Warner CEO Jason Kilar.

"They're not watching old series like Dynasty on Max," he said.

Zaslav pledged that by 2025, streaming will generate $1 billion in EBITDA.

And Warner will continue to cut away, increasing its earlier $3 billion synergy target to $3.5 billion. Zaslav touted an "opportunity" to look inside each WBD operating unit and see "what's working" ... and ditch what is not.

"We haven't been reimagined and restructured as a company in a decade in a half," Zaslav said, failing to mention a painful re-org that occurred under Kilar in 2020.

More to come...