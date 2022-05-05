‘Minx’ Gets Second Season on HBO Max

HBO Max has renewed comedy Minx for a second season. Season one began in March. Ellen Rapoport created the show.

Minx is set in 1970s Los Angeles and centers around Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), a young feminist who joins forces with a cheesy publisher (Jake Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women.

Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano and Oscar Montoya are also in the cast.

“We are thrilled that the world of Minx has resonated in the way that it has,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max. “Showrunner and creator Ellen Rapoport, alongside the rest of our gifted creative team, masterfully deliver nuanced humor, with the cast executing her vision seamlessly. We can’t wait for fans to see what medicine Doug and Joyce hide in peanut butter for season two!”

Rapoport executive produces the series alongside Paul Feig and Dan Magnante for Feigco Entertainment, Ben Karlin and Rachel Lee Goldenberg, who directed the pilot. Lionsgate Television produces Minx.

“All of us at Minx have been blown away by the passionate response from audiences across the world, who have mashed-up, TikTok-ed and fanfic-ed us into a renewal,” said Rapoport. “We are so grateful to our partners at HBO Max and Lionsgate for being true champions of the show, and for the opportunity to continue on this journey. Here’s to more chest hair, pussy bow blouses and tasteful nudes in season two.” ■