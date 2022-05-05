‘Minx’ Gets Second Season on HBO Max
By Michael Malone published
Erotic women’s magazine launches in ‘70s Los Angeles
HBO Max has renewed comedy Minx for a second season. Season one began in March. Ellen Rapoport created the show.
Minx is set in 1970s Los Angeles and centers around Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), a young feminist who joins forces with a cheesy publisher (Jake Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women.
Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano and Oscar Montoya are also in the cast.
“We are thrilled that the world of Minx has resonated in the way that it has,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max. “Showrunner and creator Ellen Rapoport, alongside the rest of our gifted creative team, masterfully deliver nuanced humor, with the cast executing her vision seamlessly. We can’t wait for fans to see what medicine Doug and Joyce hide in peanut butter for season two!”
Rapoport executive produces the series alongside Paul Feig and Dan Magnante for Feigco Entertainment, Ben Karlin and Rachel Lee Goldenberg, who directed the pilot. Lionsgate Television produces Minx.
“All of us at Minx have been blown away by the passionate response from audiences across the world, who have mashed-up, TikTok-ed and fanfic-ed us into a renewal,” said Rapoport. “We are so grateful to our partners at HBO Max and Lionsgate for being true champions of the show, and for the opportunity to continue on this journey. Here’s to more chest hair, pussy bow blouses and tasteful nudes in season two.” ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.