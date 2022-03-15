What’s Premiering This Week (March 14-March 20)

This week’s light schedule of cable and streaming show premieres includes a Disney Plus family movie remake and an Apple Tv Plus series that examines the financial rise and fall of real estate company WeWork.

Disney Plus on March 18 will debut Cheaper by The Dozen, a reimagining of the 2003 film of the same name starring Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt. Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff star as parents of a blended family of 12 looking to navigate both home life and the family business, according to the streaming service.

Also on March 18, Apple Tv Plus will debut the original series WeCrashed, which chronicles the meteoric rise and eventual fall of office rental company WeWork. Apple TV Plus will debut the first three of the eight-episode series on Friday.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of March 14 to March 20 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

March 15 – Phoenix Rising (documentary) – HBO

March 17 – DMZ (drama) – HBO Max

March 17 – Minx (comedy) – HBO Max

March 18 – Deep Water (drama) – Hulu

March 18 – Human Resources (comedy) – Netflix

March18 – Windfall (movie) – Netflix

March 18 – Life & Beth (comedy) – Hulu

March 18 – Master (movie) – Prime Video