‘Phoenix Rising’ Documentary on Domestic Violence on HBO March 15

Phoenix Rising, a two-part documentary that sees actress Evan Rachel Wood examine domestic violence, premieres on HBO March 15, with the second episode on March 16. Amy Berg directs.

“Almost a decade after escaping a dangerous relationship, Wood co-authors and successfully lobbies for passage of The Phoenix Act, legislation that extends the statute of limitations for domestic violence cases in California. Wood courageously uses her own experience to bring visibility to the issue; ultimately, in solidarity with fellow survivors,” said HBO.

Wood details the “escalating emotional, physical and sexual abuse” during her relationship with Marilyn Manson. The film explores what HBO calls “the often-misunderstood aspects of domestic abuse,” and looks into what prevents survivors from coming forward with their stories.

Wood plays Dolores on Westworld.

Phoenix Rising is produced by A Disarming Films and Artemis Rising. Kirsten Sheridan executive produces the project with Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller. ■