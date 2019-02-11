‘The Case Against Adnan Syed’ Starts March 10 on HBO

HBO premieres the documentary series The Case Against Adnan Syed March 10. It is a four-part series directed by Amy Berg.

Syed was a key figure in the first season of podcast “Serial.” He’s in prison for the murder of an 18-year-old high school student in Baltimore in 1999. The victim, Hae Min Lee, was Syed’s ex-girlfriend.

The Case Against Adnan Syed re-investigates the case, “from the genesis of their high school relationship to the original police investigation and trial, and moves into the current day as Syed faces the prospect of a new trial after almost 20 years in jail,” said HBO.

The series will air across four consecutive Sundays.

“Director Amy Berg brings a fresh eye to the case and offers interviews with key players, many of whom were not featured in the original podcast,” said HBO. “Bringing the story to life visually, she revisits the crime and follows unfolding developments from 2014 to today. The series presents new information that questions the state's case, and draws on exclusive access to essential characters, including new audio recordings of Syed from prison, the defense team, the Syed family, friends and teachers of Hae Min Lee, private investigators and members of Baltimore City law enforcement, examining how Syed's trial and subsequent conviction in 2000 raised as many questions as they answered.”

The Case Against Adnan Syed is produced by Working Title TV and Instinct Productions and is a production of HBO Documentary Films in association with Sky. Executive producers are Henrietta Conrad and Jemima Khan for Instinct Productions; Eric Fellner, Tim Bevan and Andrew Stearn for Working Title TV; Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller for HBO; and Amy F. Berg, Sara Bernstein and Rabia Chaudry.