Lionsgate TV Signs Overall Deal With ‘Minx’ Creator Ellen Rapoport

Lionsgate Television Group said it has signed an overall deal with Ellen Rapoport, creator, executive producer and showrunner of the HBO Max comedy series Minx.

Ellen Rapoport (Image credit: Lionsgate TV)

The deal calls for Rapoport to create additional scripted content. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“All of us at Lionsgate are blown away by how the world of Minx has resonated with viewers as her work seamlessly weaves nuanced humor into complex and enticing stories,” said Scott Herbst, head of scripted development and executive VP at Lionsgate TV. “To be able to have a deal with a writer who puts the word shvantz back in the lexicon would make my Jewish grandmother proud.”

Minx premiered on HBO Max in March. Set in the 1970s, it tells the story of a young feminist who works with a low-rent publisher to create an erotic magazine for women. The show was renewed in May.

"Throughout the making of Minx I kept waiting for someone to save me from my more outrageous instincts,“ Rapoport said. “Obviously, that never happened. So it seems like I’ve found my people. Thrilled to be joining the Lionsgate family even if I have to cross the 405 to get to their offices!”

Before Minx, Rapoport co-wrote the movie Clifford the Big Red Dog and Netflix’s Desperados.

Minx is executive produced by Paul Feig and stars Ophelia Lovibond, Jake Johnson, and Lennon Parham.

Rapoport is represented by UTA and Karl Austen of Jackoway Austen. ■