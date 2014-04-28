NewFronts 2014: Yahoo Orders Two Comedy Series from Paul Feig, Mike Tollin

Yahoo has ordered two new scripted comedy series — one executive produced by Paul Feig (pictured) and the other by Mike Tollin. The eight-episode, 30-minute original series, announced Monday, are the first of a new slate of scripted originals Yahoo is scheduled to unveil Tuesday at its NewFronts presentation in New York.

Other Space, from Bridesmaids director Feig, features a group of 22nd-century humans exploring an alternate reality. Sin City Saints, from One Tree Hill’s and Smallville’s Tollin, chronicles life in the front office of a fictional professional basketball team based in Las Vegas. Sin City Saints will be directed by Bryan Gordon.

Both series will bow next year via Yahoo Screen on desktop, mobile, Apple TV and Roku.