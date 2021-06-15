Sports Agency Octagon Signs Exclusive TV Data Deal with Comscore

Octagon, a top sports marketing agency, signed an agreement making Comscore its exclusive TV measurement provider.

Comscore’s ratings data will be used for planning, buying and measurement for TV right deals, branded content and marketing programs.

Also Read: Trolling Nielsen, Comscore Says Its Local Data Has Been Consistent

“Audience measurement and TV ratings methodology is an incredibly important tool in the work we do for our clients,” said Simon Wardle, chief strategy officer at Octagon. “We are excited to begin using Comscore’s TV ratings and are confident their proven and trusted granular audience insights will help us continue to make optimal decisions for our planning, buying, and measurement efforts.”

Also Read: Dentsu to Use Comscore For Local TV Measurement

Comscore said it has been picking up agency business since 2017. It has also added local broadcasters recently, including Capitol Broadcasting.

“We are excited to begin working with the Octagon team to provide television ratings. Comscore’s stable, reliable and massive TV measurement footprint allows us to capture the full range of networks, particularly with sports channels that other market providers miss,” said Carol Hinnant, chief revenue officer, Comscore.