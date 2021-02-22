Dentsu to Use Comscore For Local TV Measurement

Comscore said that it signed a new local measurement deal with agency dentsu Media.

In addition to local ratings, Comscore’s data will be used for dentsu’s M1 advanced audience platform.

"We believe in the meaningful progress that our agencies can deliver for our clients through the use of M1's advanced audience capabilities for local investment, and Comscore's transformative approach to data and currency makes us even stronger," said Jennifer Hungerbuhler, executive VP, managing director, local video and audio investment, dentsu Media. "Furthermore, the integration of over 10 million additional households into Comscore's measurement footprint was a real driver for us, and we look forward to transacting on the audience-based data in 2021."

In January, Comscore announced that it was refinancing and getting additional data in a deal with Charter Communications, Qurate Retail and Cerberus.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with dentsu Media," said Carol Hinnant, chief revenue officer, Comscore. "They are forward thinkers and we are proud to expand our efforts with them."