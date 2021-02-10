Ellis Communications Renews Comscore Local Ratings Deal

Comscore and Ellis Communication said they renewed their agreement under which Ellis’ KDOC-TV, Los Angeles, received local TV measurement and advanced audience data from Comscore.

"Having stable and reliable measurement is crucial for KDOC-TV. Comscore's measurement of the Los Angeles market via millions of households provides KDOC-TV with the precise, representative and dependable measurement that we need to understand our viewers and to work with our agency and advertiser partners," said Jack Peck, president and GM at KDOC.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

"KDOC-TV's sustained commitment to Comscore's local market measurement in Los Angeles is a testament to the value of our information for driving programming and sales decisions," said Steve Walsh, executive VP at Comscore. "We are excited to continue our partnership with Ellis Communications and KDOC-TV."