Comscore Expands Relationship With Gray Television Stations

Comscore said it signed a renewal agreement with Gray Television that includes additional stations in the station owner's portfolio of TV stations.

Under the new agreement, Comscore will be providing TV currency measurement for stations in 87 of Gray’s 94 markets, covering 19% of U.S. TV households. It is adding stations in West Palm Beach, Florida; Memphis, Tennessee; and Juneau, Alaska.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Comscore said the new deal comes as it roster of clients stations recently topped the 1,000 mark.

"Comscore is delighted to renew and expand our long and successful partnership with Gray Television," said Steve Walsh, executive VP at Comscore. "We look forward to continuing to help drive their stations' revenue and profit."