Comscore Renews Deal With Tegna in 22 Markets

Comscore said it renewed its agreement with Tegna and will be providing local measurement currency for buying and selling television and digital advertising in 22 markets, including 18 exclusive markets.

Tegna has stations in 51 markets.

As part of the deal, the included Tegna stations will get Comscore's Advanced Automotive and Political Audience segments and will have access to Quickscore ratings, which are delivered 48 hours after shows air.

"Comscore's advanced audience approach allows our sellers to have impactful conversations with our agency and advertisers partners, communicating the value and relevance of our audiences versus their size alone. Through Comscore, we are also able to provide our partners with qualitative information that ties purchase intent data to what consumers are watching," said Larry Delia, senior VP for media operations at Tegna. "Like Tegna, Comscore is also leading with innovation with Quickscore, which provides accurate and stable second-day ratings from Comscore's significant measurement footprint."

"Tegna is a true industry leader and continues to embrace innovative solutions to serve their advertising and agency partners. We're excited to build on our longstanding partnership, and be their exclusive currency across 18 local markets," said Steve Walsh, executive VP, commercial at Comscore.