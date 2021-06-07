After a Break, Capitol Broadcasting Resumes Getting Comscore Data

Capitol Broadcasting said it signed a new deal to get local TV measurement from Comscore after a period in which it got its ratings data from Nielsen alone.

“Comscore has been a reliable partner for us over the past years, but we tried to make a go just using a singular service recently. However, given the rapid shifts in consumer behavior during the pandemic, and the other service declining 47% in its A25-54 set meter homes year over year in our market, we felt Comscore’s huge footprint was critical to our business,” said Joel Davis, VP and general manager of Capitol Broadcasting. “With Comscore, we know 50% of homes in the market are being directly measured, making us confident the information is accurate and that we can move forward and harness the intelligence to gain an advantage in the market.”

(Comscore CEO Bill Livek will be a keynote speaker at the TV Measurement and Data Summit on June 9. Register for free.)

Capitol took a break from Comscore in 2020. Capitol renewed its local TV ratings deal with Nielsen in Nov. 2018.

Also Read: Nielsen Says COVID-19 Has Disrupted Local Rating Panels

The new agreement with Comscore covers Capitol’s stations WRAL-TV and WRAZ-TV in Raleigh, N.C.

Also Read: Comscore First Quarter Loss Grows to $36.4 Million

“We are excited and proud to welcome back Capitol Broadcasting to our roster of 1,000+ stations that rely on our stable, predictive and representative television currency information to drive their revenue and profit,” said Steve Walsh, executive VP, local markets at Comscore. “With the industry challenging the standard error of small panel-based measurement, it’s never been more important to have stable and reliable solutions.”